Sweetgreen is factoring the work-from-home phenomenon into its future expansion plans. The health-focused restaurant chain went public this week, detailing growth plans in its initial public offering. Plans include roughly doubling its retail footprint over the next five years with a focus on new markets, new concepts like drive-thrus, and forging a path into the suburbs — in part as a hedge against the possibility that the office workers with whom it has been so popular might not come back, documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission show.

