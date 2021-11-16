Cora Gold ups gold resources 200% at Sanankoro, eyes mine construction start in 2022

Pure Gold Mining released its Q3 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~9,300 ounces and revenue of C$15.9 million. We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and the best wasn't saved for last this year, with Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF) being one of the last miners to report its results. True to form from earlier this year, the company posted a massive miss and is expected to come in up to 20% below the low end of its H2 2021 guidance. After a 70% decline in the share price, the valuation has improved to more reasonable levels. Having said that, I still don't see much margin of safety here, and the combination of warrant overhang and free cash flow going to debt repayment vs. dividends/buybacks makes Pure Gold an inferior way to play the sector.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO