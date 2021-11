Duke and coach Mike Krzyzewski made the decision to play and start star freshman Paolo Banchero after after he and junior guard Michael Savarino were arrested over the weekend, with court records obtained by the Raleigh News & Observer showing that Savarin was arrested for DWI while Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI. Krzyzewski, who released a statement earlier Tuesday, was asked about the situation after the seventh-ranked Blue Devils’ 92-52 win at home over Gardner-Webb to improve to 3-0.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO