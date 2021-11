SHERIDAN – If Thursday’s Sheridan girls basketball season opener is any indication, there could be some exciting times ahead for the Blackhawks. Sheridan began its 2021-22 campaign by hosting Hoosier Heartland Conference opponent Carroll at Larry Hobbs Hall. The ‘Hawks held their own against a solid Cougars team, one that eventually beat Sheridan 58-51. The Blackhawks were down 10-3 in the first quarter before making an 8-0 run to take an 11-10 lead. Freshman Kenzie Garner scored the first four points of that run, then junior Jacquellynne Bates made a layin and freshman Cecilia Timme got a basket off a steal.

