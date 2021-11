PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- ALung Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of low-flow extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal (ECCO 2 R) technologies for treating patients with acute respiratory failure, announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the Company De Novo clearance for the Hemolung Respiratory Assist System. The Hemolung System is the first and only ECCO 2 R device cleared by the FDA. The Hemolung is indicated for respiratory support that provides extracorporeal carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removal from the patient’s blood for up to 5 days in adults with acute, reversible respiratory failure for whom ventilation of CO 2 cannot be adequately or safely achieved using other available treatment options and continued clinical deterioration is expected.

