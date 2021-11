MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- University of Rio Grande guard/forward Ella Skeens is the first selection for River States Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week this year after her performance Nov. 1-7. The Chillicothe, Ohio, junior put up 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game as the RedStorm went 2-0 at the RedStorm Classic. She shot 52 percent from the field (16 for 31), was 5 for 7 from long range and was a perfect 10 for 10 from the foul line.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO