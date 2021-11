A Japanese toaster company made an Android phone. A delightful sentence in its own right, but even more so when you see how the newly revealed Balmuda Phone looks. The phone has a curved, plastic, pebble-shaped back, rounded 4.9-inch 1080p front screen, and general mid-range specs. It looks a lot like how phones used to look when they were still somewhat designed to fit comfortably in your hand, as opposed to just squeezing the largest, brightest screen and the best cameras into a still pocketable body. In a sea of black slabs (or black slabs that can fold) the Balmuda Phone stands out — and at least for me, prompts a visceral “I want that” reaction.

