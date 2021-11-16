Boston Pops live holiday concert series returns

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Pops Orchestra is returning to Symphony Hall next month for its holiday concert series in front of a live audience for the first time in two years, the orchestra announced Tuesday.

The shows that run from Dec. 2 until Dec. 24 also include the return of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus to Symphony Hall.

“We so look forward to sharing the music of the holiday season and remembering how special it is to be together experiencing the inspirational messages of hope, love, and peace that resonate so powerfully this time of year and remind us of the importance of celebrating the beauty of life,” Pops conductor Keith Lockhart said in a statement.

The Pops canceled live shows last year because of coronavirus restrictions.

This year’s program includes traditional Pops favorites such as Duke Ellington’s jazzy version of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” and the annual presentation of ”’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

New additions include popular Mexican Christmas songs composed by Silvino Jaramillo and arranged by Arturo Rodriguez, and a new medley of holiday spirituals.

For children, the Pops will perform seven matinees — a shorter program with no intermission — featuring the popular arrangement of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and an opportunity for photos with Santa Claus.

The orchestra will also perform a sensory friendly show on Dec. 5 for children and others on the autism spectrum with reduced volume and lighting levels, extra space for movement, noise-reduction headphones and designated quiet rooms and support spaces.

Patrons will still be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and wear a face covering.