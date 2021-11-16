ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

I’d Totally Move This Choo Choo Train Home to Tri-Cities

By Rik Mikals
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of my favorite websites to check out is Zillow Gone Wild on Facebook where Zillow's most odd real estate properties are spotlighted. I was scrolling when this amazing train popped up in my feed. I'm one of those people that would totally live on a train. Take A...

Comments / 2

Find Passion & Romance With a Hot Tub View of Mount Hood at Washington Airbnb

This White Salmon, Washington Airbnb offers a view of Mount Hood and the Columbia River right from your hot tub. When I was in the process of buying my condo, a co-worker told me "any time you have the chance to live in a house with a view, do everything you can to buy the house with the view." So, we bought the house with a view and we've never regretted that decision once. We can see the Fourth of July fireworks displays put on by not just the cities of Pasco and Kennewick, but the residents of West Richland. Fighter jets fly right over our roof during the summer boat races and we can see how traffic is on the Blue Bridge before we even leave the house. I thought I had a great view of the Columbia River, but then I saw this Airbnb in White Salmon.
Target Will Now Close on Thanksgiving Every Year

Is this a sign of the post-pandemic world? It could be. Target just made a huge announcement regarding how they are going to tackle Thanksgiving moving forward. If you recall, back in 2020, several big-name stores announced they would be closed for the holiday, opting to spread out their big sales over the course of time to avoid big crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic and give employees a break after a rough year. Target was one of those stores.
5 Things (actually 10!) to NEVER Run Down Disposal at Thanksgiving

One of these we know from experience, a few years ago our Thanksgiving preparations nearly came to a halt because of it. WHAT IS PROBABLY THE WORST THING TO RUN DOWN DISPOSAL?. We're going to say potato skins, or rinds, in this case, from sweet potatoes. When peeling taters, you usually use that double-bladed skinner device, it's like whittling a piece of wood, and the skin comes right off.
10 Million Pounds of Metal and Other Cool Blue Bridge Facts

Many of us drive over it every day, but how well do you really know this awesome structure that keeps you dry while crossing the river?. The Pioneer Memorial Bridge, referred to locally as the Blue Bridge, was dedicated by officials on July 30th 1954. It spans the Columbia River between Pasco and Kennewick and cost 7 million dollars to build. It contains nearly 10 million pounds of metal.
This Unbelievable Unique Idaho Lookout Tower Is For Rent

Looking for the perfect place to take your outdoor enthusiast? I think we've found the perfect place for you right on the border of Washington and Idaho. My wife is big into the outdoors and here's an Idaho VRBO that you'll have to hike to but it's got the most amazing views of Washington and Idaho that'll blow your mind.
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

