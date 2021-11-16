ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson's Father Don Johnson Claims He Will Have A 'Talk' With Chris Martin Before The Pair Tie The Knot

By Carly Silva
 6 days ago
Daddy’s girl! Don Johnson is looking to protect his daughter Dakota Johnson's heart.

The 71-year-old revealed that he will be having a “talk” with Chris Martin before the singer takes his daughter’s hand in marriage.

During an interview with Good Day New York's Rosanna Scotto on Tuesday, November 16, the Knives Out actor gave his take on his daughter’s romance with the Coldplay vocalist.

As OK! previously revealed, Dakota and Martin are getting ready to tie the knot — but it won’t be until her dad has a “fatherly talk” with the groom-to-be.

“We kind of like to wait until they get a little more confident in their position and a little further down the road with each other, and then we have the talk,” Don said in Tuesday’s interview.

While appearing to be a protective dad, Don admitted that he is supportive of Dakota’s relationship with Martin.

“If she’s happy, I will be happy,” he told the outlet, adding that the songwriter is “a lovely guy.”

He went on to explain that he is excited about a wedding in the couple’s near future, adding, “I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that — I’d be pretty excited about that part.”

An insider spilled to OK! last month that Martin, 44, recently proposed to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress who “said ‘yes’ right away.”

“They’ll be married in early 2022,” the source added at the time. "The news wasn't a shock to their nearest and dearest, but there were a lot of happy tears. Everyone is thrilled for them.”

Dakota, 32, started dating Martin back in 2017 following his 11-year marriage to Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The former flames announced their “conscious uncoupling” back in 2014, while still being committed to co-parenting their two children Apple, 17, and Moses, 15.

Paltrow has previously shown her ex-hubby support in his new romance, saying “I love her” about Martin’s soon-to-be wife.

While the lovebirds have been head over heels for each other for quite some time now, they still keep their relationship on the down low.

“[Dakota] is very private about her life," revealed her mom, Melanie Griffith, "and I respect that."

Comments / 11

oldschool94
5d ago

I love it... daddy just want to get an understanding😅😌. in the words of my daddy. And I quote: " a dead man tell no tales.". 😅🤣😂😁.

Reply
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
