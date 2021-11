The Moto G Power 2021 arrived together with the Moto G Play earlier this 2021. A new year is about to dawn and so Motorola has started working on new models. The Moto G Power 2022 is anticipated maybe sometime in January as well. We hope there will be no delay, postponement, or cancellation. We’re also hoping the phone will be joined by a Moto G Play 2022. The Moto G Power is said to have reached Geekbench already which means the device is almost ready for release.

