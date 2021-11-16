ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Factbox: Who are Islamic State’s affiliates in Central Africa?

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINSHASA (Reuters) – Ugandan authorities blamed Tuesday’s deadly suicide bombings https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/explosion-uganda-capital-kills-least-two-local-tv-2021-11-16 on “domestic terror groups” linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist militia with roots in Uganda, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The reclusive group is blamed for killing hundreds of villagers in eastern Congo...

The Associated Press

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
Factbox-Sudan’s Abdalla Hamdok

(Reuters) – Sudan’s military leaders have released Abdalla Hamdok from house arrest and reinstated him as prime minister less than a month after dissolving his government in a coup. WHO IS HAMDOK?. – Before becoming prime minister, Hamdok worked for the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank...
Congo president demands audit of mining registry to fight fraud

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has demanded a ban on issuing and trading mining permits until the country’s mining registry has been audited, a measure aimed at combating fraud within the sector. Tshisekedi told ministers he wanted to end the squandering of mining assets by...
Islamic State claims responsibility for Uganda bombings

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two separate suicide attacks that killed three people and injured 36 in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Tuesday. Two civilians and a police officer were killed in the blasts, police spokesperson Fred Enanga told reporters at a news conference in the city. The...
Twin Explosions Kill Civilians In Ugandan Capital, Police Blame Islamic State Affiliate

Two explosions set off in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Tuesday have killed at least three people and injured dozens of others, the Associated Press reported. “The bomb threats are still active, especially from suicide attackers,” police spokesman Fred Enanga said, the AP reported. He blamed the bombings on the Allied Democratic Forces, extremists affiliated with the Islamic State (IS).
Education as a Right for Children in Western and Central Africa

November 20 marks World Children’s Day. The fundamental right of children to an education is reflected in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Unfortunately education is often not a reality for many children living in Western and Central Africa, where almost 80 percent 10-year-olds are learning poor, unable to read and understand a simple text - the highest percentage in the world. High rates of learning poverty indicate that too many children are either not attending school or are in school but not learning.
Sudan frees several civilian leaders, deal with army slammed

Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders detained since last month's military coup, a former captive said Monday, amid efforts to restore a fragile transition process towards full democracy. On Monday, 12 out of the 17 FFC members in Hamdok's dismissed government, including foreign minister Mariam al-Mahdi, announced their resignation, refusing to collaborate with the coup leaders.
Conservation efforts are not protecting Central Africa’s wildlife

A new study published in the journal Conservation Biology suggests that conservation efforts in Central Africa might be more successful with a focus on smaller land areas. The research counted populations of several species in seven savana national parks in central Africa. The study showed that broader geographic boundaries often end with smaller wildlife populations. This is possibly because larger lands are harder to manage effectively.
Factbox-State of play of India’s healthcare sector exposed by COVID-19

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced India to urgently try and revitalise its health infrastructure, especially after a record rise in infections and deaths exposed years of neglect. Here are some facts and figures on health in India, based on data from the government, the World Bank...
Blinken showcases benefits of democracy on Senegal visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday promised new investment in Senegal in a bid to showcase democracy's benefits as he wrapped up his first visit to Africa. During a visit to Senegal, Blinken took part in the signing of contracts worth $1 billion with US companies.
Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached – Umma Party head

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters. Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released under...
After a century and a half, Ethiopian artefacts return home

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – After a century and a half hidden in private collections, 13 stolen Ethiopian artefacts have finally returned home following months of negotiations. “Our country’s ancient civilization’s history, artefacts, fingerprints of indigenous knowledge, culture … have been looted in war and smuggled out illegally,” said Ethiopia’s tourism minister, Nasise Challa.
Sudan still 'at mercy of military' after PM returns: experts

When Sudan's top general reinstated the ousted premier in a televised palace ceremony Sunday, he did not reverse last month's coup d'etat so much as "whitewash" it, say analysts. Releasing frail-looking Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from house arrest may have eased pressure from the international community, but the episode ultimately proved the military's grip on power, they warn. "The coming cabinet will be under the threat of a coup every day. They are effectively at the mercy of the military," Magdi al-Gizouli, a Sudan expert at the Rift Valley Institute, told AFP. "It's a complete capitulation of the prime minister and his allies."
Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
