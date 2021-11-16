ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swifties Unearthed A Mind-Blowing Connection Between All Too Well & Spider-Man

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift is known for hiding Easter eggs in all of her projects, so when she dropped All Too Well: A Short Film on Friday, Nov. 12, fans made sure to pay close attention to see if she included any references toward her ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal, who is supposedly the inspiration...

KBOE Radio

TAYLOR SWIFT RELEASING “ALL TOO WELL” SHORT FILM

Taylor Swift has given her fans even more to look forward to this week. Not only is she releasing “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on Friday, appearing on two NBC late night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live,” but she just announced she’s releasing a short film. The singer is set to...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Swifties Are In A Crisis Over The Hyper-Emotional All Too Well Short Film

It’s an exciting time to be a Swiftie. On Friday, Nov. 12, Taylor Swift not only dropped her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), which features 30 tracks including the 10-minute version of her fan-favorite hit “All Too Well,” but she premiered a short film based on the song featuring herself, Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink, and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien. Fans were so excited to see the trio acting alongside each other, and Swift’s All Too Well: A Short Film didn’t disappoint. Check out how fans reacted to the visual below.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Swifties Think Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink's Age Difference in "All Too Well" Is Fully Intentional

A couple things: 1) Taylor Swift just released Red (Taylor's Version) and no one is okay, not even a little bit. 2) Twitter is roasting Jake Gyllenhaal so hard that we barely had room to fit all the tweets in a roundup. 3) Taylor is blessing us with an "All Too Well" music video tonight starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. And if you're wondering about their pretty big age difference, fans think it's fully intentional on the part of Taylor.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Reveals Story of ‘All Too Well’ 10-Minute Version

Taylor Swift has opened up about how the original 10-minute recording of “All Too Well,” included on the re-release of her 2012 album Red, came to be and says that re-recording her version of that album nearly 10 years later has been a “really nice” emotional shift from the first time around. The singer stopped by two late night shows on Thursday — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers — in which she spoke about the process of remaking that album — as part of her ongoing effort to re-record her Big Machine catalog —...
MUSIC
Vogue

Just Give In To The Exquisite Sappiness Of “All Too Well”

For a brief, brief moment in time, “All Too Well”, track five on Taylor Swift’s fourth studio album Red, was an underdog. The heart-wrenching breakup initially played second fiddle to radio bangers like “We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “22”. Soon enough, however, the song would be heralded as a Swiftian standout, going on to be listed as one of Rolling Stone’s best songs of all time. “All Too Well” has become a kind of autumnal anthem – and still, nearly a decade later, fans haven’t had enough.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Taylor Swift Perform Extended Version of “All Too Well” on SNL

Taylor Swift was the musical guest on this weekend’s installment of Saturday Night Live. She performed her new 10-minute edition of “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version) on the Jonathan Majors-hosted episode. Swift also appeared alongside Pete Davidson in a musical parody sketch from Please Don’t Destroy called “Three Sad Virgins.” Watch it all go down below.
MUSIC
Vulture

Taylor Swift Lights Up SNL Stage With ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift debuted her newly released version of “All Too Well,” from the re-release of her album Red, on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, in a performance full of incandescent rage, mood lighting, and fake snow. Swift’s music video/short film for the song, which she wrote and directed, played behind her during the tour de force ten-minute performance. Transforming the Studio 8H stage into her personal concert venue, Swift guided viewers through her recollection of heartbreak and healing, receiving frequent applause for her blistering one-liners (the audience particularly loved “the punch line goes / ‘I get older, but your lovers stay my age.’”) Swift also brought along a few friends to the show, including Selena Gomez, whom she filmed a TikTok with backstage, as well as Sadie Sink, who starred in the “All Too Well” short film. Ryan Reynolds also appeared to be in attendance, along with President Joe Biden. (?!) It truly is Swift season.
MUSIC
thecinemaholic.com

Is Taylor Swift’s All Too Well On Netflix, Hulu, Prime?

Written and directed by Taylor Swift, ‘All Too Well’ is a dramatic short film that showcases different phases of a romantic journey of two star-crossed lovers — Her and Him — riddled with love, passion, heartbreak, and catharsis. Spanning 13 years, the moving tale surpasses the emotional impact of the eponymous original 2012 song and feels like a warm hug on a day filled with despair.
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

‘All Too Well’ Has Us Asking—When Is an Age Gap Inappropriate?

Images of Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal from October 2010 are crystalized forever in many minds. The paparazzi snaps capture something essentially autumnal—the falling leaves, knit beanies, paper coffee cups, the new-beginning beauty of falling in love. Swift and Gyllenhaal looked like love's most photogenic representatives. They are literally picture perfect.
CELEBRITIES
breezejmu.org

Review | Taylor Swift outdoes herself in 'All Too Well' short film

Taylor Swift dropped the “All Too Well” short film this Friday the same day she released “Red (Taylors Version)” — and it didn’t disappoint. Swift, who directed the short film, is known for having elaborate music videos, and “The All Too Well Short Film” is no exception. The short film,...
MOVIES
Montclarion

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Delivers All Too Well

Swifties, the time has come. Taylor Swift has finally released “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on Nov. 12, complete with new “Out Of The Vault” tracks, a 10-minute song and a short film to make any Swift fan shed a tear. For those of you confused, as she already has an album...
MUSIC
Inside the Magic

The Difference Between the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

Spider-Man will soon be swinging into the theaters for, what feels like, the last time. But, with Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe stretching further and further into the future and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe gaining steam, what does the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures team-up mean for Spidey?. Marvel Cinematic Universe...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Swifties Are Losing It Over Taylor's Acoustic Live 10-Min "All Too Well" Version

Swifties have been very blessed following the Nov. 12 release of Red (Taylor’s Version). After the album arrived, Swift followed up with a performance on Saturday Night Live and a surprise music video for her song, “I Bet You Think About Me.” But Swift didn’t stop there, and the Red magic continued when she delivered a jaw-dropping acoustic version of “All Too Well” (the 10-minute version, of course) on Nov 15. It’s a must-listen for Swifties everywhere for one major reason.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Taylor Swift Dazzles With ‘All Too Well’ On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Taylor Swift is christening studio 8H as holy ground. For, the GRAMMY-winner returned to the stage at ‘Saturday Night Live’ to perform her critically acclaimed tune ‘All Too Well.’. Serving as this week’s music guest, she subverted the typical two-song format in order to perform a single song: the ten-minute...
MUSIC
stljewishlight.org

The Jewish connections in Marvel’s new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man went from being a rookie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to currently sitting as one of its longest-standing (and still alive) superheroes, but he’s about to welcome in some unsavory company this holiday season. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” arriving in theaters on Dec. 17, follows the just...
MOVIES

