Swifties Unearthed A Mind-Blowing Connection Between All Too Well & Spider-Man

Taylor Swift debuted her newly released version of “All Too Well,” from the re-release of her album Red, on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, in a performance full of incandescent rage, mood lighting, and fake snow. Swift’s music video/short film for the song, which she wrote and directed, played behind her during the tour de force ten-minute performance. Transforming the Studio 8H stage into her personal concert venue, Swift guided viewers through her recollection of heartbreak and healing, receiving frequent applause for her blistering one-liners (the audience particularly loved “the punch line goes / ‘I get older, but your lovers stay my age.’”) Swift also brought along a few friends to the show, including Selena Gomez, whom she filmed a TikTok with backstage, as well as Sadie Sink, who starred in the “All Too Well” short film. Ryan Reynolds also appeared to be in attendance, along with President Joe Biden. (?!) It truly is Swift season.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO