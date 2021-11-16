ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

11 Grey's Anatomy Thanksgiving Episode Quotes For Instagrams Of You And Your Person

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if you plan on spending the majority of Thanksgiving weekend in sweats, slapping on a smile for an Instagram photo to share how thankful you are kind of comes with the holiday's territory. If you're at a loss for a caption to accompany your pic, look no further: These Grey's...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Confirms Another Former Star Will Return

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 continues to switch things up with the return of another former series regular. Greg Germann is the latest star to be confirmed for a return. While the actor was not with the show long, he did make a significant impact and was promoted to series regular ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.
TV SERIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Episode 5: Death Returns to Grey Sloan (RECAP)

Never mind all those mini-crossovers from seasons past: The episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 tonight, November 11, show how the medical drama and its firefighter spinoff can work in tandem and make Seattle’s first responders seem like family. The teasers for this week’s crossover event promised that someone...
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

Ellen Pompeo Leaves 'Grey's Anatomy' Due To Toxic Environment?

Rumor has it Ellen Pompeo has already decided to quit her role as Merideth Grey from "Grey's Anatomy" after sixteen years because of its work environment. An inside source revealed that the actress is done for good with the television series and wants to participate no longer. According to the National Enquirer via Suggest, the reason for the celebrity's sudden departure is that her things at work have become more toxic than she had expected.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Quotes#Episodes#Sloan
Vulture

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: Promises, Promises

It doesn’t seem like the best sign that Grey’s Anatomy had to borrow the firefighters from Station 19 in order to get the emotional heft this season has been lacking, does it? There have been complaints about the number of crossovers between the shows for a while now, and this one in particular relies heavily on your connection to the folks over at SFD. As someone who watches both shows, let me tell you: This one’s a doozy; it’s one of the more emotionally affecting Seattle crossovers in a long time. If you don’t watch Station 19, however, I have to imagine this episode doesn’t hit as hard. I’ll update you on firefighter drama where it seems necessary, but can we all just agree to cool it with the crossovers for a while now? The doctors over at Grey Sloan demand our full attention.
TV SERIES
Insider

'Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew revealed she had 'nightmares and panic attacks' filming the hospital shooting episodes, according to a new book

"Grey's Anatomy" aired a two-part hospital shooting episode for its season six finale. "I had nightmares and panic attacks while we were shooting," star Sarah Drew said in a new book. "This frightens me," Michael O'Neill, who played the shooter, recalled telling Shonda Rhimes. "Grey's Anatomy" actor Sarah Drew was...
CELEBRITIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5: Bottle Up and Explode!

It’s a Station 19 / Grey’s Anatomy crossover event, and it sounds like it’s going to be yet another emotional rollercoaster — one where we’re told not everyone will make it out alive. On Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5, “Bottle Up and Explode!” an explosion sends everyone into panic...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Adds 'Top Gun' Star to Season 18

The always-growing Grey's Anatomy cast is getting another member. Greg Tarzan Davis, who is about to become a big star thanks to a role in Top Gun: Maverick, was cast as a new resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Davis' character will make his first appearance during the Dec. 9 episode, reports Deadline.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Grey’s Anatomy Review: Bottle Up and Explode! (Season 18 Episode 5)

Another crossover, another major character death. This is clearly a pattern. On Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5, “Bottle Up and Explode!” the second part of a crossover event with Station 19, the doctors deal with the fallout of a pipeline explosion. It’s ultimately one of the better crossovers between...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Are Obsessed With Burgeoning Romance Between Two Favorites

The crossover event between Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy brought tons of heartbreak, but fans did notice a small but growing bright spot. on Grey's Anatomy. Viewers have been devastated since Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) broke up at the beginning of the season, but a new relationship possibility for Amelia has fans very interested.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy boss addresses possibility of the show ending again

Grey's Anatomy season 18 is currently in full swing – and while it's unlikely to be the drama's last, could the end of Grey's actually be in sight?. Well, creator Shonda Rhimes is reluctant to say – but the television producer has confirmed that she will be the one to call time when the moment comes.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Scott Speedman on ‘You’ Season 3, His ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Surprise Return and Working with David Cronenberg

[The following interview contains spoilers for You season three.] Scott Speedman is no stranger to hit television shows, and his role on You season three now joins the ranks of Felicity, Grey’s Anatomy and Animal Kingdom. The psychological thriller has been dominating Netflix’s top 10 charts since the third season premiered a few weeks ago, and the latest season also tallied its highest Rotten Tomatoes score to date at 94 percent. So Speedman is now reflecting on season three as a whole and how his surveillance tech entrepreneur character, Matthew Engler, is one of the few characters to actually survive serial...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The spirit of Thanksgiving is what the sixth episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 is all about. Meredith can’t wait to go back to Seattle to spend the day with her loved ones. However, her flight gets canceled, and she finds herself stranded in her hotel room. Things at Grey Sloan get intense when two new patients come in. The recap will tell you what else happens in the most recent episode. Now, we’d like to disclose what episode 7 of season 18 might be about!
SEATTLE, WA
tvinsider.com

All 18 ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Seasons Ranked by Their Posters

If you’ve ever seen a poster for Grey’s Anatomy at a subway station or a bus stop, you have graphic designers like the ones at BLT Communications to thank. (That creative agency designed every Grey’s poster from Season 1 to Season 14.) Here in Season 18, though, we can admit...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy