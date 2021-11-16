11 Grey's Anatomy Thanksgiving Episode Quotes For Instagrams Of You And Your Person

It doesn’t seem like the best sign that Grey’s Anatomy had to borrow the firefighters from Station 19 in order to get the emotional heft this season has been lacking, does it? There have been complaints about the number of crossovers between the shows for a while now, and this one in particular relies heavily on your connection to the folks over at SFD. As someone who watches both shows, let me tell you: This one’s a doozy; it’s one of the more emotionally affecting Seattle crossovers in a long time. If you don’t watch Station 19, however, I have to imagine this episode doesn’t hit as hard. I’ll update you on firefighter drama where it seems necessary, but can we all just agree to cool it with the crossovers for a while now? The doctors over at Grey Sloan demand our full attention.

