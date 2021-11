LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Studio City and Santa Clarita are among the Los Angeles County communities with the highest new COVID-19 infection rates, this despite having high vaccination rates. Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, reported Thursday that those communities were among the 10 highest areas in the county for new coronavirus infections for the two-week period that ended Nov. 6. Lancaster and Palmdale topped the list. Of the 10 communities that had the highest rate of new cases, seven had vaccination rates that exceed the countywide rate, according to DPH. Ferrer said officials are studying the data...

