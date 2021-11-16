Stewart re-emerging as primary option for Bowling Green offense

OXFORD, Ohio — Scot Loeffler is a Terion Stewart guy.

When Bowling Green State University’s head football coach was asked about his starting running back during a recent press conference, he emphasized the redshirt freshman’s growth on and off the field.

“He’s growing. He’s maturing,” Loeffler said. “I love Terion. I have choice words with him at times to keep him in line, but I love him. I want to see him mature even more. I want to see him continue to do great in school. And, obviously, watch him play good football, and he will play good football. I’m never worried about Terion with good football.

“I want to see him grow. He’s doing well in school, but I want to see him grow even more so when football’s over he can have a great life.”

Stewart missed three games with a knee injury and took a fourth to catch up to speed, but he has indeed played good football entering Tuesday’s game at Miami.

He carried the ball three times for 14 yards in his return at Northern Illinois, but the Falcons offense has noticeably been more about a fully healthy Stewart in the team’s previous three games. In those three games, Stewart carried the ball 32 times for 269 yards (8.4 per carry) and four rushing touchdowns.

Stewart paced the team with eight carries for 57 yards and a touchdown against Eastern Michigan, and he chased that with a career-best performance at Buffalo. He rushed 11 times for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulls. That included runs of 21 and 35 yards, and he took in touchdowns from 77 and 20 yards out.

The Sandusky product followed with 13 carries for 42 yards and a TD against Toledo. He rushed for an 8-yard score in the first quarter that cut the Rockets’ lead to 14-7 at the time. All of Stewart’s production came in those three quarters before being pulled in favor of reserves once the game got out of hand.

“My mentality, I go into the game like, even if we’re down or even if we’re up, pedal to the metal,” Stewart said. “Never give up.”

Stewart was given the ball four plays in a row — one of which was called off due to a personal foul penalty on Toledo — leading up to his touchdown.

On a third-and-7, he had a 15-yard carry that took the Falcons into the red zone and resulted in Nate Needham’s 47-yard field goal that cut the deficit to 14-10 in the second quarter.

Trust in Stewart was further evident when BG handed him the ball later on a third-and-13, a third-and-19, and a third-and-14.

“It is what it is, so we have to bounce back this week so we can go into next week even stronger,” Stewart said.