Berkshire County, MA

Eligible Berkshire County Residents Can Get Help With Heating Bills

By Tom Conklin
 6 days ago
As the frigid Berkshire winter gets closer to bearing down on the county, many local residents are wondering just how they will pay to have their homes heated this season. It's a real problem and one that is likely more worrisome for some, who have had a significant drop in income...

KYTV

Maximum heating bill benefit to double for Missourians seeking help through LIHEAP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The start of winter is only one month away, and Missouri residents can start preparing with some extra help from the state. The Missouri Department of Social Services announced plans to double the maximum heating bill benefit for Missourians seeking help through LIHEAP, the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
MISSOURI STATE
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Business
blackfootvalleydispatch.com

Help With Heating

Cold weather is coming and heating bills can pile up fast. Are you or someone you know worried about how to pay those bills?. Energy Share of Montana is a private, nonprofit organization whose main purpose is to help Montanans facing energy emergencies. An “energy emergency” usually means someone facing loss of heat or lights in their home due to unforeseen circumstances or issues beyond their control, and who have no resources to pay that bill themselves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
montanarightnow.com

$27M now available to help with home heating bills

HELENA, Mont. – The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and Governor Greg Gianforte announced that $27 million in federal funding is now available to help Montanans with heating bills and to weatherize more homes. “With inflation at a high not seen in a generation and home...
ECONOMY
Mount Vernon News

HEAP offers help with costly winter heating bills

ONTARIO – Residents in Knox and surrounding counties can apply for help with their winter heating bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) offered through the Ohio Area Agency on Aging can help. To apply, fill out the application, which is available by calling the agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799...
ONTARIO, OH
wvik.org

State Grant Helps Mercer County Residents Survive COVID

Kyle McEwen, Executive Director of the group Mercer County Better Together, says the 150,000 dollar grant was used to provide a variety of assistance to more than 80 families. "I want to make it clear this program was never about a "handout." It was always about a stopgap for people in need so that they could get access to the short-term resources necessary to then return to self-sustainability."
MERCER COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County residents may still get rental assistance

Struggling renters in Madison County may still be able to get emergency relief assistance. Since March, Madison County Community Development disbursed the funding through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The funds are for low- and moderate-income households. The funds helped to pay rents that were past...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Daily Gazette

EDITORIAL: Don’t wait to get help with winter heating bills

Don’t let the slow transition to winter catch you off guard. National Grid said Thursday that home heating prices upstate this winter would surge an average of 36%. So if last winter’s heating bill was around $500, you can expect to pay about $180 more than last year, or about $680 this winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDTN

How Ohioans struggling with heating bills can get help

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With colder weather and energy costs increasing, state and local agencies are working to make sure Ohioans in need can afford to heat their homes this winter. Each year, around 200,000 Ohioans depend on the Ohio Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, to keep the heat on. Thousands of those who […]
OHIO STATE
983thecoast.com

State To Help Benton Harbor Residents Pay Overdue Water Bills

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the city of Benton Harbor have announced a pilot program to help pay the water and sewer bills of Benton Harbor residents who are past due on their bills or in disconnect status. The federally funded Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will help those households who have had their water shut off or are in danger of it by paying the full cost to reconnect or prevent a disconnect. That’s even if the amount includes costs other than water. A resident who gets help through the program will have a guarantee of service for at least 90 days. To qualify, an applicant must have a residential account, be in arrears, and be under 150% Federal Poverty Limit or receiving federal or state assistance. The city is providing the state with a list of customer accounts that are past due, and people who want to apply can call 211.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
KIMT

More federal money going to help pay Minnesotan's winter heating bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota has received $106 million in additional federal funds to help residents pay their energy bills. The state’s Department of Commerce says that will help pay up to $3,200 each for eligible households. “As the weather turns colder, it’s important for Minnesotans to take actions now...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC New York

How New Yorkers Can Get Help Paying Higher Energy Bills This Winter

A new round of pandemic relief from the American Rescue Plan Act will go to help New Yorkers pay for rising utility bills, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney announced Tuesday. The Democrat said $340,283,934 will be distributed to over 5 million households through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Those who already receive benefits from SNAP, SSI, TANF may be eligible as well as people who meet the annual household income limits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dcfpi.org

Mayor Bowser Can and Should Continue Helping DC Residents Pay Rent and Utility Bills

Today, 33 advocacy organizations submitted a letter to Mayor Bowser urging her to find funds to continue helping DC residents pay their rent and utility bills and prevent eviction. DC has obligated 95 percent of the $352 million it has received in federal Emergency Rental Assistance to late rental and utility payments through the program known as STAY DC and to extend households in Rapid ReHousing (RRH). In response to depleted funding, Mayor Bowser announced the October 27 deadline for applications to the program but approximately 13,900 DC households report being behind on rent.
HOUSE RENT
thewoodlandstx.com

MCHD Can Help Low Income Residents With Medical Needs

MCHD Can Help Low Income Residents With Medical Needs. Did you know? Montgomery County has a program operated by MCHD, to help low-income residents with medical needs?. HCAP serves as the Indigent Health Care Program designed to provide covered healthcare services to eligible, low-income residents who have no other public or private health care benefits.
HEALTH
Pittsfield, MA
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

