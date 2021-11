Tim Kwiatkowski, FGMA’s President, was honored as the “Architect of the Year” by the U.S. Minority Contractors Association (USMCA) Millennium Builders Award program. FGMA is a strategic partner to the USMCA and Tim is the VP of its Missouri chapter. “We fully support the mission & vision of the USMCA and believe in the power of diversity in our business and our world. One of FGMA’s key strategic goals is modeling diversity, equity and inclusion for the architectural community.” said Tim.

