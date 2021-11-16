ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A Review of the Impressively Affordable Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM Lens

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanon has impressed us time and again with their RF lenses, which push the boundaries of design and performance. Such superlative lenses are not cheap, however, and many photographers may be looking for more reasonably priced options. The RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is one such option, and...

fstoppers.com

Canon Pixma G1220 Review

A long-overdue upgrade to the Canon Pixma G1200 we reviewed four years ago, the Pixma G1220 MegaTank Inkjet Printer ($179.99) is an odd bird among single-function or print-only inkjets. Being a MegaTank bulk-ink model—a Canon printer that, like Epson's EcoTank machines, gets its ink not from cartridges but reservoirs filled from bottles—makes it distinctive. What makes it attractive? Its running costs are among the lowest in the business, and its price is about a third lower than the 2017 version's. Versus the avalanche of entry-level multifunction printers out there, the G1220 is short on features and a slow churner, so it's not for everybody. But if all you need is to print lots of high-quality photos and the occasional business document or homework assignment, over time this Pixma is one of the least expensive ways to go.
Is the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III G2 RXD One of the Best Bargains Out There?

Tamron has reinvented itself in recent years, making smart compromises to create lenses that are highly practical but that do not break the bank. The 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III was a runaway hit for the company, offering impressive image quality and performance at a price that significantly undercut comparable options. The second generation of the lens is here, and this excellent video review takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Minolta AF 50mm F/1.4 With K & F Concept A To E Mount Manual Adapter Vintage Lens Review

There are so many beautifully made lenses out there, no longer used because they are perhaps manual focus or belong to a camera system that is discontinued or out of favour. Many of them can be used though, either in their native form or via some sort of manual or even fully functional adapter. Here we look at a mint example of the Minolta AF 50mm f/1.4 lens, intended for the Minolta/Sony A mount, but for the purposes of this review used via an adapter on the Sony A7R III 42MP mirrorless body. This loses the AF, but let's see if the lens remains a viable option and how it handles and performs.
NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S review: Lightweight with beautiful optics

It took me a long time to get used to the 35mm focal length. I know 35mm is a staple for virtually every photographer. However, I broke into the photography world taking headshots with classic portrait focal lengths — 85mm-200mm, and a 14mm-24mm for architecture. For me, 35mm was kind of photographic no man’s land.
Compact & Lightweight Panasonic Lumix S 35mm F/1.8 Lens Announced

Panasonic has expanded the Lumix S Series range of lenses with the new Lumix S 35mm f/1.8 wide-angle lens which is the fourth fixed-focal-length lens to be introduced that's based on the L-Mount system standard. The line-up now features an 85mm (S-S85), 50mm (S-S50), 24mm (S-S24) and the new 35mm...
Canon EOS R3 Review: How Good Are the RAW Files?

Here is a Canon EOS R3 review that looks explicitly at the RAW files outputted by the camera. Coming from Jared Polin (aka FroKnowsPhoto) this Canon EOS R3 review analyzes the RAW files coming from the camera. Moreover, the CR3 files are all available for your pixel peeping pleasure. Says Jared Polin:
Is the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD G2 Lens Even Better Than the Original?

There are numerous genres out there in which a 24-70mm f/2.8 is the bread and butter lens, offering a focal length range that allows for wide angle coverage on to portraits and more, paired with a wide maximum aperture. However, such lenses are rarely affordable, though Tamron's 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD G2 bucks that trends and offers a lot of performance for not a lot of money. This great video review takes a look at the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it.
The new TTartisan 35mm f/1.4 APS-C silver lens for Leica L-mount is now available

The new TTartisan 35mm f/1.4 APS-C silver lens for L-mount is now available for sale at the TTartisan website (TTartisan has several APS-C lenses for Leica L-mount). Additional information on the lens:. Main features:. Sturdy Construction: TTArtisan 35mm F1.4 Aps-c Lens is one of the smallest and lightest normal-length prime...
OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 PRO Lens Announced

The OM System has just launched its first post-Olympus lens, introducing the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO. The US price is $799 and it will be released on November 30, 2021. Now the new OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 PRO Lens is available for pre-order at B&H, Adorama.
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 for E-mount: Up-leveling the traditional zoom

Aah, the 24-70mm lens. Or in Tamron’s case, the 28-75mm lens. While this focal length isn’t exactly cutting edge, it seems to be a necessary zoom lens that you’ll find in a lot of professional photographers’ bags. So when the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 came out for...
