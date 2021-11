The Cardinals are gonna try to use some of that voodoo magic on an old friend. They’ve signed former Cubs lefty reliever Kyle Ryan to a minor league deal:. As you’ll recall, the Cubs and Ryan worked throughout the 2018 season at Triple-A Iowa to get him on track, and then he was fantastic for the big league team in 2019 (3.54 ERA, 3.85 FIP over 61.0 IP). The pandemic season saw him never get right after a delayed start, though, with his velocity way down, and pitch movement just not the same. He was getting results again in 2021 at Triple-A, but again the stuff didn’t quite look right in the big leagues, and the velocity never fully recovered.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO