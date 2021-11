The conceptual 'BUCK' bike has been designed by 葉 泓廷 as a personal transportation solution that would provide professionals with the ability to set up shop and get work done from almost anywhere. The bicycle is equipped with a collapsible workstation that is sized just right for a laptop to enable the rider to stop and work from any location. The desk portion is kept hidden inside the frame of the bike to be pulled out and set up only when required to ensure it doesn't get in the way of everyday riding.

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO