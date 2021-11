Taylor Swift has released a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and casual fans and diehard Swifties alike are struggling to contain themselves. The song was released as the final track on “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a rerecording of her 2012 album that’s part of her ongoing effort to reclaim ownership of her back catalogue. The 10-minute “All Too Well” ― which clocks in at about double the length of the original version ― was one of the most hotly anticipated tracks. Swift had previously alluded to the song’s original longer length, which sent fans clamoring to hear that version.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO