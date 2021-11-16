One of a Kind $18M Berkshire County Retreat Features Stunning 33-Acre Private Lake

Gas prices continue to put a dent in the wallet of consumers. According to gasbuddy.com as of today the cheapest place to buy gas in the Berkshires is the Mobile station on South Street in Pittsfield. Day after day week after week they continue to provide the least expensive gas in the Berkshires. According to GasBuddy the Gulf station on Main Street in Williamstown is the place to gas up in the northern part of the Berkshires. They have also been consistently holding steady at $3.29 per gallon. Currently in south county GasBuddy’s cheapest listing today in Great Barrington and Lee you can pump ethel for $3.49 per gallon. That is above the national and state average. Pittsfield does have the least expensive gas prices in the Berkshires compared to the majority of stations in north and south counties. A full list of the least expensive gas station prices in the Berkshires is below.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO