Buying things that we need has become simplified lately, often saving us money and eliminating the middleman -- or even the doctor. For example, buying a pair of reading glasses has become as easy as going to a pharmacy and choosing one off the rack. But when it comes to choosing a hearing aid for yourself or a loved one, investing in something generic might not be the right decision for you or your loved one.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO