Skin Care

Treatments for the face and body

Fox5 KVVU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to skincare. Novuskin is an effective and...

www.fox5vegas.com

Tree Hugger

8 Recipes for Homemade Natural Moisturizers for Face and Body

There are plenty of advantages to making your own natural moisturizer at home—whether that's a creamy lotion, a rich balm, a nourishing oil blend, or a bar to rub on. In addition to the flexibility of customizing your formulas—think of all the scents, textures, and presentations you can create!—you can target your skin's specific needs, reduce your exposure to chemical ingredients in store-bought beauty products, and cut down on plastic waste. And that's just the beginning!
TrendHunter.com

Body Wash Bars

Viori makes shampoo and conditioner bars that are inspired by the ancient rituals of the Red Yao Tribe in Longsheng, China and made with Longsheng rice water, and now the brand is introducing a body wash bar made with the same star ingredient. The premium ingredient that's featured in the product comes from a direct and sustainable partnership between Viori and the Red Yao. After meeting with the women of the Red Yao tribe in Longsheng, Himmie Lau, Executive Marketing Director of Viori, said "We noticed the amazing effects naturally grown Longsheng rice water had on their skin from hand-rinsing their rice for daily meals and using the rice water to wash their hair. So, we used that same Longsheng rice to make premium, all-natural Viori body wash bars that cleanse and moisturize your skin."
International Business Times

HIV Patient's Body Rids Itself Of Virus Without Treatments

A woman's own immune system may have gotten rid of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) without having to use any medications, a team of researchers has reported. HIV is quite difficult to eradicate from the body. This is because HIV places copies of its genome into cells' DNA to create a viral reservoir, Massachusetts General Hospital explained in a news release. In the case of most people, this viral reservoir allows for the constant creation of new particles. And even though anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the creation of new viruses, it can't really remove this reservoir.
Longboat Observer

Gastroenterology Trends and Treatments

Dr. Lee Mitchel of Florida Digestive Health Specialists has seen it all when it comes to gastrointestinal issues. “My patients cover the gamut from A to Z,” he says. “It just amazes me. It’s like being at a university hospital. Every patient teaches you something new." A generalist, he also...
WYTV.com

Treatments for stomach cancer improving

(WYTV)- Stomach cancer is also called gastric cancer. It’s an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach. It can affect the main stomach lining or where the esophagus meets the stomach. Our treatments for it are improving all the time. Stomach cancer is relatively rare in this country...
TrendHunter.com

VR-Powered Therapeutic Treatments

The world of VR-powered therapeutic treatments is still a very small one. The 'EaseVRx' functions as a digital alternative to traditional therapeutic pain-relievers. Developed by 'Applied VR,' the EaseVRx uses a VR headset paired with a small device geared towards amplifying the user's breathing sounds. The EaseVRx focuses on relaxation, distraction, and innovative forms of cognitive therapy to reduce the amount of pain the user feels. Also, it is important to note that the pain reduction can last for several months after using EaseVRx.
Medical News Today

What is a chalazion? Identification and treatment

A chalazion is a small, slow-growing lump or cyst that develops within the eyelid. They are not usually painful and rarely last longer than a few weeks. A chalazion can develop when a meibomian gland at the edge of an eyelid becomes blocked or inflamed. These glands produce oil that lubricates the surface of the eye.
TrendHunter.com

Body-Boosting Gummy Supplements

Nature's Truth, a New York-based company specializes in high-quality wellness products and supplements, has launched a new range of gummy supplements that are designed to help people address deficiencies in iron and key vitamins. The iron gummy supplements launched by Nature's Truth contain zinc and B vitamins and can be...
Commonwealth Journal

My body, my swat

Usually, I am not easily offended, nor do I easily lose my temper. I did lose my temper when I was six years old but have not been able to find it since. Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage is trying to find it but so far, she has not found it.
pctonline.com

Plenty of Choices in Treatment Options

While the conditions under which technicians worked in 2020 were different, their approach to managing bed bugs was consistent with previous years. Insecticides continued to be the go-to treatment protocol, with 97 percent of PMPs reporting using them and 77 percent adding that insecticides were their primary means of control. The latter figure represents a 6 percent increase over our 2020 report, perhaps reflecting continuing improvements in efficacy. Meanwhile, the number of PMPs using heat as their primary treatment has declined slightly to 13 percent (compared with 15 percent in 2020 and 16 percent in 2019).
Daily Independent

Infusion treatment coming to Greenup

GREENUP D&D Infusions, a sister company to Stultz Pharmacy, will begin today offering outpatient monoclonal antibody infusion treatment at its location in the Applegate Shopping Center. Pharmacy owner Brad Stultz said the monoclonal antibody treatment using Regeneron is an effective means to both mitigate the severity of COVID and reduce...
Medscape News

Cannabis Explored as Blepharospasm Treatment

Cannabis oil may reduce the duration and frequency of spasms caused by benign essential blepharospasm (eye twitching), researchers say. The treatment could serve as a second-line treatment for patients who have already received botulinum toxin injections, said Ofira Zloto, MD, an oculoplastic surgeon at Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan, Israel.
doctortipster.com

Treatment of children anxiety

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) There are many practical, affordable and proven effective options available when it comes to offering help to children to fight anxiety. These programs are kid-friendly, professionally developed, and proven effective in helping children to fight and overcome anxiety and fears.
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
countryliving.com

Wendy Williams Will Not Return To Her Talk Show Amid ‘Serious Complications’ From Graves’ Disease

The Wendy Williams Show is back—but without its host. Wendy Williams, 57, is “experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” per a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account on October 12. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” Instead, a series of guest hosts and panels will take Williams’ place.
International Business Times

Woman Had Both Legs Amputated After 'Wrongly' Assuming Infection Was COVID-19

A 47-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was placed in a coma and got both her legs amputated after she “wrongly” assumed a blood infection for COVID-19. Cher Little, a resident of Connah’s Quay in Wales, said she developed a headache and fever early this year. However, she dismissed the symptoms as signs of a COVID-19 infection.
People

Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week. On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.
