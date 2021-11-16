Treatments for the face and body

Viori makes shampoo and conditioner bars that are inspired by the ancient rituals of the Red Yao Tribe in Longsheng, China and made with Longsheng rice water, and now the brand is introducing a body wash bar made with the same star ingredient. The premium ingredient that's featured in the product comes from a direct and sustainable partnership between Viori and the Red Yao. After meeting with the women of the Red Yao tribe in Longsheng, Himmie Lau, Executive Marketing Director of Viori, said "We noticed the amazing effects naturally grown Longsheng rice water had on their skin from hand-rinsing their rice for daily meals and using the rice water to wash their hair. So, we used that same Longsheng rice to make premium, all-natural Viori body wash bars that cleanse and moisturize your skin."

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO