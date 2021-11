Slightly below the question of what to buy for everyone on your gift list this year is another perpetual holiday query: What do you wear to the various holiday parties, brunches, and get-togethers? Fashion content creator and entrepreneur Katie Sturino has your size-inclusive answer, thanks to her curated holiday gift guide with Amazon's Staples by The Drop. Sturino has built a career creating space for the plus-size community in the fashion industry. Through #SuperSizeTheLook celebrity outfit recreations, inclusive shopping guides, and the creation of the Megababe brand, she is all about providing an accessible way for larger-bodied people to live their best fashion-forward lives. That's why it was no surprise when we caught wind of Sturino's latest collab with Amazon. In addition to beauty buys and giftable gadgets, she has chosen a bevy of holiday-ready 'fits and frocks in sizes XXS-3X perfect for whatever events the season throws your way.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO