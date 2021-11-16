Snow-Redfern Foundation celebrates 70 years

Alliance - The Alliance Mission Store has announced its 2021 Grant Recipients for its 14th Annual Grant Year. We have awarded $62,935.00 in grants for this year. ADOG (Dog park), Alliance Public Schools Foundation, ARC (Alliance Recreation Center), Alliance Spartans-Post 7, Alliance Wrestling Club, Area I OHD, Back pack Program, Best of the West Scholarship Pageant, Box Butte County 4-H Small Animal Committee, Box Butte County Junior Rodeo, Box Butte County Agricultural Society-Fair Board, Carnegie Arts Center, Church of God of Indian Mission, Community Table, Dobby’s Frontier Town, Hemingford Public Library, Highland Park Care Center Special Projects, KAB (Keep Alliance Beautiful),KAB Scavenger Hunt, KAB Community Garden, Ministerial Association, Panhandle Blocks-Quilts of Valor, Panhandle Public Health District Healthy Families Project, Santa’s Helpers, St. John’s Lutheran Piecemakers, The Invisible Crisis, and United Way of Western Nebraska.
