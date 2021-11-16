ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Snow-Redfern Foundation celebrates 70 years

On December 1, Snow-Redfern Foundation will celebrate 70 years of investing in the good life for kids with an open house at their new downtown Alliance office. Their birthday cake has over 114,000 candles on it- one for every child that Snow-Redfern Foundation has served in their 70-year history....

Panhandle Post

The Mini Big Event helps with Chadron community beautification

CHADRON – Nearly 30 Chadron State College students assisted at eight work sites Nov. 16 during the fourth annual The Mini Big Event. Projects included raking leaves, picking up trash, stringing lights, and marking pavement. The Chadron Public Library, Chadron Primary School, Finnegan Park, Community Plaza, and private residences were among the locations.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Mission Store announces annual grants

Alliance - The Alliance Mission Store has announced its 2021 Grant Recipients for its 14th Annual Grant Year. We have awarded $62,935.00 in grants for this year. ADOG (Dog park), Alliance Public Schools Foundation, ARC (Alliance Recreation Center), Alliance Spartans-Post 7, Alliance Wrestling Club, Area I OHD, Back pack Program, Best of the West Scholarship Pageant, Box Butte County 4-H Small Animal Committee, Box Butte County Junior Rodeo, Box Butte County Agricultural Society-Fair Board, Carnegie Arts Center, Church of God of Indian Mission, Community Table, Dobby’s Frontier Town, Hemingford Public Library, Highland Park Care Center Special Projects, KAB (Keep Alliance Beautiful),KAB Scavenger Hunt, KAB Community Garden, Ministerial Association, Panhandle Blocks-Quilts of Valor, Panhandle Public Health District Healthy Families Project, Santa’s Helpers, St. John’s Lutheran Piecemakers, The Invisible Crisis, and United Way of Western Nebraska.
ALLIANCE, NE
