ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter disappearing Tweet experience is no more – what about Instagram?

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLo9N_0cyd2Xgw00

The developers of Twitter finally released an update that allows users to avoid the “disappearing Tweet experience.” This experience was originally created by an update to Twitter that pushed a Tweet up a timeline as replies were added to a string. This wouldn’t normally be an issue, just so long as a user never stopped browsing Twitter in real time.

In reality, people browse Twitter, put their phone down, take a break, come back, and bang! Their Twitter feed refreshes, and a Tweet they might’ve been reading is tossed to a different location in their timeline. Another social network with this issue – an issue that persists today – is Instagram. Instagram still has this sort of situation in play – as you will have likely noticed upon opening your Instagram app after leaving your phone on a desk or table for an extended period of time.

Lucky for Twitter users, the developers of the experience have addressed the problem. An update allows users to “choose when you want new Tweets to load in your timeline.” To access this feature, users will need to “click the Tweet counter bar at the top.”

This update is specifically for the web version of Twitter. If you’re using the Twitter app for iOS or Android, you already have the experience in which your timeline does not auto-refresh on its own.

Now, imagine if we had this same sort of experience with all apps and interfaces. It’d allow us to effectively view the pages of an app or webpage the same way to view the pages of a book. We wouldn’t be dealing with these perfect-bound books with their automatically-folding spines, their unforgiving re-closing of pages upon release. We’d be using ring-bound books, the sort that stay open when you leave them open, like a perfect 3-ring binder, made for work, and play – a glorious user experience that trusts the user!

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

2 new Instagram hidden features simplify the system

A pair of new features were added to Instagram recently with nary a peep from the company at release time. Instead, they left the features to be discovered by the masses. Today the pair of features were finally… featured… by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. This very friendly man showed both features as “hidden gems” in the most recent versions of Instagram.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Twitter Tips feature arrives on Android: How to add links to a profile

Twitter has gradually rolled out monetization tools this year, one of which is a feature previously known as Tip Jar. The feature, which allows users to add third-party payment links to their profiles, appeared in a test back in March, then officially rolled out to select accounts a couple of months later followed by a larger expansion in September.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Snapchat Food Scan finds recipes using snaps of ingredients

Snapchat has introduced a new camera-based analysis feature called Food Scan that, as its name suggests, enables users to scan food items using the social media app. As with other camera-based image analysis tools, Food Scan is able to analyze the item in an image — ingredients, in this case — to present related information.
RECIPES
Essence

Twitter Is Rolling Out A New ‘Undo Tweet’ Feature

It is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers. Have you ever been upset at yourself because you sent out an important tweet, it went viral and you noticed it had a typo in it? Twitter wants to help. Starting today, the social media platform is rolling out an ‘Undo Tweet’ feature that will give you the opportunity to preview and perfect your tweets for up to 60 seconds before they’re sent out for all to see.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android
makeuseof.com

How to Search Through a User's Tweets on Twitter

Twitter may no longer require you to jump through hoops to find someone's tweets thanks to a handy feature. The social media platform has added a button to its iOS app to help you find people's tweets more easily than before. Here's what to know about it and how to...
CELL PHONES
defpen

Twitter Rolls Out Feature To Make It Easier To Search An Individual User Tweets

Twitter is slowly rolling out a new feature and no, it isn’t an edit button. Social media consultant Matt Navarra has reported that the social media app is testing a new feature that would make it easier to search through a user’s tweets. As shown in a screenshot from Navarra, Twitter has implemented a magnifying glass on users’ profiles. Users can click that magnifying glass and search for words, phrases, etc.
INTERNET
WHIO Dayton

Twitter offers users option to undo tweets

Twitter has launched a new premium service that will allow users to undo tweets and avoid some advertisements. Twitter Blue was launched in Australia and Canada in June, and is now expanding into the United States and New Zealand. The subscription service promises more features and more content for users.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
idownloadblog.com

How to search any account’s tweets in the mobile Twitter app

Learn how to use the Twitter search feature to sift through all of the tweets from a specific account if you’d like to find the ones that match your search phrase. Twitter has an option that restricts your search scope to a specific account. Thanks to a new profile search...
CELL PHONES
tech.co

Twitter Now Lets Paid Subscribers Undo Tweets

Twitter Blue, the social media platform's foray into a paid-for service, has officially launched in the US. After a slow rollout in other countries such as New Zealand and Australia, the premium Twitter subscription is now available to US residents, and priced at $2.99 a month. Users of Twitter Blue...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Twitter's big subscription experiment

Good morning! This Wednesday, Twitter Blue seems like a promising experiment, lawmakers want an algorithm-free platform option, and Microsoft takes a big swing at Google. Twitter is going where very few social networks have gone before: the paid consumer market. The company on Tuesday launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the U.S., marking the start of an intriguing experiment in how many paying customers a platform like Twitter can attract with the allure of just a handful of premium features.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Twitter Blue: How to Undo a Tweet

Twitter Blue, Twitter’s optional subscription plan, provides access to a number of exclusive features, including the ability to undo tweets for a limited time after they’ve been sent. This feature doesn’t allow users to edit tweets that have been sent in the past. It only allows user to undo new tweets for up to 60 seconds after they’ve been sent (users can change the amount of time they have to undo a tweet).
INTERNET
kiss951.com

What To Know About Instagram’s New “Take A Break” Feature

If you’re someone addicted to social media, there’s a new Instagram tool that can help you be more mindful about your screen time and how long you’ve been aimlessly scrolling for. Instagram has begun introducing it’s new “Take a Break” setting. The feature is similar to TikTok’s “You’re in Control”...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Twitter just fixed its most annoying issue on web – disappearing tweets

Twitter’s web browser experience is getting an overhaul, and the latest change is supposed to fix the disappearing tweet issue when your timeline refreshes automatically. Instead, the timeline will hold any new tweets while you read what’s being displayed, so the user can choose when to add a fresh batch of hot takes.
INTERNET
The Verge

Twitter stops auto-refreshing timelines so tweets won’t disappear while you’re still reading them

Twitter has updated its platform to prevent auto-refreshing of users’ feeds that caused some tweets to “disappear” while they were reading them. The platform first announced it was working on the update in September, saying “we know it’s a frustrating experience” when tweets disappeared from view mid-read, and the fix is now rolling out to Twitter’s web platform. Users will be able to load new tweets by clicking on a tweet counter bar that will appear at the top of their timelines above existing tweets in their feed.
INTERNET
ocmomblog.com

How to gain more followers on Instagram?

If you’re wondering how to get more Instagram followers, the first step is to figure out who you’re talking about and sketch out your ideal follower, complete with their preferences and hobbies. And in order to do so, you must first suffer from yourself and your goods, stressing precisely which segment of the population you are addressing and asking why they should care about you and what you have to offer. Because, remember, Instagram isn’t simply a place to share photos or have a good time, but it’s also a legitimate business potential that shouldn’t be overlooked.
INTERNET
SlashGear

SlashGear

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy