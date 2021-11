Player of the Year – Gracie Piar (Alton Marquette) Marquette Catholic head girls golf coach Deb Walsh said Gracie is such a talented, consistent player. "From her confidence during competition to her work ethic during practice, she finds a way to make things happen on the course," Walsh said. "As the four-time Player of the Year for MECGA, numerous Medalist honors, and a state champion to her name, Gracie is ready, just watch her succeed in the collegiate golf world and beyond!"

COLUMBIA, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO