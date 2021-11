Maybe you’ve got a comfortable yoga mat going for your morning fitness routine, or you’ve picked up some good kettlebells for those grueling at-home workouts you love to hate. When it comes to building your home gym though, you’ll want to consider one big piece of equipment too, that can keep your exercises fun, while engaging all parts of your body in an active, engaging workout. Enter the exercise bike. If you’re on the fence about committing to a stationary bike (high price tag! no space!), you’re in luck. Right now, you can get the Echelon EX-3 Fitness Bike for only...

YOGA ・ 4 DAYS AGO