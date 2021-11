Apple has seen fit to release the second beta of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to developers yesterday. While the first one did pack some changes, the latest beta brings a lot more to the table. If you are anxiously waiting for the release of iOS 15.2 or iPadOS 15.2, you should check out all the new features which will be part of the upcoming update from Apple for the iPhone and iPad.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO