After a year and a half of living with masks, distancing and times of extended isolation, the simple act of checking in with one another feels different these days. What was once a cursory, even automatic, “How are you?” has often softened into “How are you holding up?” or “How are you doing today?” It’s as if the two extra words, added to our usual greeting, are an invitation to others to be more honest about how they are feeling, to say something more revealing than “good” or “fine.”

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO