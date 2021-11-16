ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Second of Two Men Shot Dead in Vehicle in Compton Area Identified

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities today released the name of the second of two men who were fatally shot in the Compton area over the weekend.

Juan Antonio Orozco, 22, of Pico Rivera was one of the men killed about 1 a.m. Sunday near North Bullis Road and East Pine Street, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

On Monday, the coroner's office had identified the other fatally wounded man as Javier Carachure Menchaca, 19, of Los Angeles.

Deputies sent to the area on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon discovered the men seated in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, the sheriff's department reported. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies learned that a large illegal street racing event was at or near the location of what police are investigating as a double murder, and believe both incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://lacrimestoppers.org.

