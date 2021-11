Following up on our recent announcement at Ignite, we are excited to share the availability of the Microsoft Teams JS SDK v2 now in public preview, which unlocks the ability for developers to begin extending Microsoft Teams apps across Microsoft 365. Now, apps built for Teams not only run everywhere Teams runs, but also in more of the places users spend their time in Microsoft 365, like Outlook and Office.com. In time, this means that developers will have the ability to reach hundreds of millions of Microsoft 365 users and support a hybrid world with a single code base.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO