Gravity is pretty great. It helps keep everything in its place and as a force of nature is incredibly reliable. As the old saying goes, “What goes up, must come down”. So, imagine how the little astronaut feels in Crazy Gravity after crash landing on a strange planet. Not only does he need to figure out how to get home, he needs to relearn how gravity works on this new planet. And as the name suggests, gravity works a little bit crazier here. That’s where you come in though, as you look to help him navigate through the 30 levels and find his way home.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO