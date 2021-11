Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (11/14/21) The Buffalo Bills travel to Met Life Stadium in week 10 for a matchup with their AFC East rival, the New York Jets. Buffalo is coming off an embarrassing 9-6 loss on the road to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills are 5-3 and leading the AFC East. The Jets who are 2-6, were once again dominated in primetime, losing to the Colts 45-30 in week 9. New York fans can only say, “Same Old Jets” after the team’s performance in Indianapolis. Buffalo is scoring 27.5 points per game on the road this season. New York is scoring 22.3 points per game at home.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO