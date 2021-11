FRANKLIN, Ind. — Residents living at Franklin Place Apartments say they are desperate for answers after their maintenance requests go unaddressed for weeks. “The sewer water came up in the drains, the bathtub, and the shower drain,” said Lillian Rork, a Franklin Place tenant for the past four years. “And it’s happened before – it’ll be two years next month. Same thing happened only this time it’s taken a much longer time to get things done.”

