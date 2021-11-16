Qualcomm forecasts post-Apple sales growth, shares hit all-time high

Given the rising demand for advanced chips, breakthroughs in chipmaking, and increasing efforts to address the chip shortage make popular chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry’s tailwinds and deliver better returns than Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).Since 2014, CEO Lisa Su’s leadership has helped chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) make a strong comeback from bankruptcy. The company has gained over 1,680% over the past five years. Consistent product innovations have made AMD a rival to Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in the CPU market and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the GPU market. Also, the company has recently been awarded a contract from Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) to provide its EPYC chip processors to power its data center computers.
