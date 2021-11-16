Qualcomm forecasts post-Apple sales growth, shares hit all-time high

The NASDAQ 100 has rallied significantly during the trading session on Thursday to make all-time highs yet again, so at this point in time it looks like we are ready to continue rallying, and with that being the case it is very likely that we continue to find reasons to get long yet again. We have formed a massive bullish flag, and therefore I do not have any interest in trying to short this market. The length of the flag suggests that we could go looking towards the 18,000 level, but that obviously is a longer-term target.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO