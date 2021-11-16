ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three first line combinations the LA Kings should try out

Cover picture for the articleDo the LA Kings need a shakeup along their top line? Here are a few combinations to consider. In the last few games, the LA Kings have been on fire as they’ve won seven of the last eight games and have gained a point in every single one of them. Kings...

Kings News & Rumors: Quick, Line Changes, & More

In this edition of Los Angeles Kings News and Rumors, I will be discussing goalie coach Bill Ranford’s and head coach Todd McLellan’s comments about the team’s goaltending situation. I will also be discussing the small line changes heading into the team’s road trip, and the recent success of the team’s prospects.
Two winning streaks on the line in Kings-Maple Leafs

One streak will come to an end Monday night when the Los Angeles Kings, winners of four in a row, visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have five straight victories. Los Angeles will be opening a four-game road trip after completing a 4-1 homestand Friday night with a 3-2 overtime victory over the New Jersey Devils.
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Canadiens: 3 - 10 - 0 (6 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 1 (13 pts) With three power-play goals, that figured to be the difference in a 5-2 Kings win at STAPLES Center on October 30th.
CPP sports Bronco pride at LA Kings game

On Nov. 5, Cal Poly Pomona students and alumni attended “CPP Night with the Kings,” an LA Kings match against the New Jersey Devils at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Offering a special edition CPP/Kings co-branded jersey for CPP affiliated attendees, the night ended in a 3-2 victory for the Kings.
Sens shut out by Kings

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 2-0 by the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves for the Sens (3-9-1) while down the other end, Jonathan Quick also stopped 34 shots for the Kings (8-5-1). Anze Kopitar and Andreas Athanasiou scored for L.A. as they pushed their win streak to seven games.
Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. LA Kings

The Winnipeg Jets sure are something! Against the LA Kings, the Jets spent 3 periods not knowing what to do with themselves. Was the team there to play hockey, or take a nap? For about 55 minutes, it appeared to be “take a nap”. The Kings didn’t do much of anything on the puck, yet managed to defensively dominate Winnipeg for most of the game. LA converted on a nasty Grundstrom shot (that I would have hoped Helly could stop) and a Lemieux goal thanks to a baffling lack of defensive effort from Scheifele. Despite Winnipeg’s sleepwalker performance, a DeMelo short-handed goal turned the tide and forced both teams to overtime. Scheifele, attempting to atone for his poor regulation game, sniped a one-timer to grant Winnipeg both points. Well then!
Three Key Takeaways from the LA Kings 2-0 Win Over Ottawa

Three takeaways from the LA Kings extending their win streak to eight games with a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators. Jonathan Quick and the LA Kings shut out the Ottawa Senators 2-0. The Senators were missing nine of their players due to Covid-19, but credit must be given to Ottawa as they battled hard throughout the game and made this win for LA five times more difficult. The 2-0 victory now puts the LA Kings on a seven-game winning streak, which continues their undefeated in the month of November.
Alex Turcotte needs to be the next LA Kings callup

The 2019 fifth overall draft pick of the LA Kings is ready for the NHL. It’s hard to think about lineup changes when your team has won seven of its last eight games. Coach Todd McLellan‘s LA Kings have rebounded from a 1-5-1 start by playing solid defensive hockey, getting outstanding goaltending, and offensive contributions from all four lines. To suggest changes be made to a lineup that is doing this would certainly seem ludicrous at best.
LA Kings vs. Washington Capitals: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Washington Capitals:. Where: STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA) Capitals: 9 - 2 - 5 (23 pts) Kings: 8 - 5 - 2 (18 pts) The LA Kings will tonight wear their new LA Kings Authentic adizero Primegreen Alternate Jersey for the first time this season. The jersey is available for purchase beginning today at the Team LA store at STAPLES Center and online at teamlastore.com. Learn more: https://www.nhl.com/kings/news/la-kings-authentic-adizero-primegreen-alternate-jersey-revealed/c-326734252.
Sammy Blais on the first line in latest Rangers lines

The latest Rangers lines have Sammy Blais on the first line as Gerard Gallant sort of shakes things up, but doesn’t really. Naturally this still doesn’t have Filip Chytil, who is out with an upper body injury. That means Barclay Goodrow needs to center the third line, as the only remaining center on the NHL roster. This certainly highlights injury depth as a problem.
Two players in LA Kings pipeline receive awards

Two players in the LA Kings pipeline, Martin Frk of the Ontario Reign and Alex Laferriere of Harvard University, were recognized for having outstanding weeks. The LA Kings and two of their prospects had a very good week. The games won all three of the games they played, and in...
Nylander, Matthews combine for four points as the Maple Leafs shut out the Flyers

After coming off a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in their last home game on their five-game homestand, the Toronto Maple Leafs were on the road to take on a hot Philadelphia Flyers team who were 6-2-2 coming into tonight’s contest. Some game-time decisions were made with Toronto tonight that included John Tavares being deemed unable to play and Ondrej Kase being good to go tonight. With Tavares’ absence, Kirill Semyonov slotted in the lineup and made his NHL debut tonight on the fourth line with Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds.
LA KINGS' STAPLES CENTER GETS A NEW NAME

After 22 years of being the Staples Center, the home of the NHL's L.A. Kings, and several other sports teams, is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, the location will officially be renamed the Crypto.com Arena. According to the Associated Press, Crypto.com will have the naming rights to the...
LA Kings assign Gabe Vilardi to the Ontario Reign

Vilardi, 22, last played on October 28 before he was a healthy scratch and went into COVID protocol shortly thereafter. The former 11th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft got off to a difficult start this season, scoring just one goal in seven games played. In 5-on-5 situations,...
Wild vs. Stars: Minnesota makes changes to line combinations

Wild -1.5 The Minnesota Wild will have a different look on Thursday night. Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno, one of the most effective combinations last season, will be reformed as the Wild’s top line for the matchup against the Dallas Stars and return of former Wild defenseman Ryan Suter to the Xcel Energy Center.
Three takeaways as Canes win wild one in LA

Well, that game was insane. That is the most goals the Canes have allowed in a win this year, but the Canes manage to pull out a 5-4 win in the City of Angels as they top the Kings at Staple Center, move to the top of the NHL standings, and progress their lead at the top of the Metropolitan division. This game hurt everyone to watch, but the Canes pull out a major win.
Carolina Hurricanes: Three keys to winning Matinee in LA

With the 13-2 Carolina Hurricanes looking to improve on their start to the season, they move into game three of this west coast road trip as they look to make it three wins from three. With big wins doubling up both the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles will provide a different kind of challenge for the team.
