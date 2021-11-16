Biden bans Nicaragua officials from entering United States

Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to enforce vaccination mandates for air travel ahead of the holiday season, to prevent a surge of Covid-19 cases in winter.More than 68 per cent of those eligible in the US have received one vaccine shot, while 58.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.In a letter to the president on 11 November, 36 Democratic lawmakers asked the president to mandate proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test report before boarding flights. The mandate was a “necessary and long overdue step toward ensuring all Americans feel safe and confident while traveling”, they said.The Democrats...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO