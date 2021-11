Esther George tells a story about buying her first house when mortgage rates were 12% and the Federal Reserve took painful measures to get nagging inflation under control. "The good news is this is not where we are at today," George, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, told an audience in St. Joseph. "But I do hear for the first time in some 30 years people talking more about inflation."

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO