“I don’t know what they want from me, it’s like the more money we come across the more problems we see.” - P Diddy. News broke last week of Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker on the verge of inking a groundbreaking 10-year, $95 million contract extension. That would make him the highest paid African-American head coach in all of sports. With LSU and other jobs seemingly having their eyes on Tucker, we all knew that Michigan State would make an offer with the way the Spartans have been playing. All seemed well in East Lansing as Michigan State looked to prove they are now a major player in college football.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO