As eruption continues at Halemaumau Crater, vog returns to islands

hawaiinewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal boy Marcus Mariota talks about playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though Mariota may not see the field very often anymore, he can still see and feel the support of the...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

Trades return with continued dry conditions

Weather we can be grateful for into Thanksgiving week. Steady trade winds will get a little stronger day by day into the weekend. The holiday week will be beautiful with classic trade winds holding. Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, November 18, 2021. Updated: Nov. 18, 2021...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man rescued after falling 30 feet from cliff on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters rescued a man who fell 30 feet from a cliff on the Big Island early Monday morning. Officials said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. at the end of Paradise Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Hawaii County fire officials said part of the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

This Hawaii family’s pandemic backup plan has turned into a knockout success

Surveillance video shows a pair of burglars busting through the front door of the Moiliili Community Center on Friday morning and ransacking the non-profit. A 13-year-old Hawaii Island girl has died after being struck in Waikoloa on Thursday evening while walking along a road with a friend. Hawaii Island driver...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Lunar Eclipse

ENVIRONMENT
Marcus Mariota
Go Backpacking

Hike to Diamond Head Crater at Sunrise

The Hawaiian islands were formed by volcanoes, and a hike to the Diamond Head crater on Oahu is an easy way to experience this geology up close. Diamond Head (Leahi) crater was formed 300,000 years ago during an eruption of the Koolau Volcano further inland. Diamond Head itself is not...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail over Maui County and the Big Island through the weekend, and into next week. Winds will remain relatively light over Kauai and Oahu through Saturday, with breezy to locally strong trade winds spreading to all islands on Sunday. A...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii surpasses 1,000 COVID fatalities; 218 cases also added

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Hawaii on Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,002. The state also reported 218 new infections. The state Department of Heath said the count includes about 90 backlogged cases, involving testing providers that recently began providing data to DOH’s...
HAWAII STATE
#Hawaii News Now#State Of Hawaii#Vog#Mariota#Khnl#Child Welfare Services#Hnn News Brief#Covid
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friday's 5 p.m. Newscast

This Hawaii family’s pandemic backup plan has turned into a knockout success. Rylan Redona has always had a love for “the sweet science,” but boxing didn’t the pay the bills before the pandemic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Surveillance video shows a pair of burglars busting through the front door of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 226 new COVID infections including backlogged cases; 7 fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 226 new COVID infections on Thursday. The state Department of Heath said the count includes approximately 70 backlogged cases involving testing providers that recently began to provide data to the state’s electronic lab reporting system. DOH said the delay includes cases reported across the state....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 107 new cases, pushing state total to 86,847

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 107 new COVID-19 infections were reported by Hawaii officials Sunday, which pushed the state total during the pandemic to 86,847. While none of today’s cases are from delays in reporting, the state Department of Heath says they expect backlogged cases to be added over the next week due to testing providers that recently began providing data to DOH’s electronic lab reporting system.
HAWAII STATE
Oahu
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins

ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail over Maui County and the Big Island through the weekend, and into next week. Winds will remain relatively light over Kauai and Oahu through Saturday, with breezy to locally strong trade winds spreading to all islands on Sunday. A mostly dry weather pattern will prevail, with trade winds delivering just a few brief windward showers. Leeward areas may see some afternoon clouds as sea breezes develop the next couple of days, but little leeward rainfall is expected.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 92 new COVID cases, pushing statewide total to 86,939

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 92 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 86,939. No COVID-related fatalities were reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 1,002. Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,524 cases detected.
HAWAII STATE

