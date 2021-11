As eruption continues at Halemaumau Crater, vog returns to islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail over Maui County and the Big Island through the weekend, and into next week. Winds will remain relatively light over Kauai and Oahu through Saturday, with breezy to locally strong trade winds spreading to all islands on Sunday. A mostly dry weather pattern will prevail, with trade winds delivering just a few brief windward showers. Leeward areas may see some afternoon clouds as sea breezes develop the next couple of days, but little leeward rainfall is expected.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO