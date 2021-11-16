ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim found shot to death in vehicle on Brentwood Boulevard

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that fatally wounded a man Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the shooting at about 1:30 p.m. along Brentwood Boulevard in unincorporated Lake Worth.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male in a vehicle, deceased from a gunshot wound or wounds.

Nearby Indian Pines Community Elementary School was subsequently placed on lockdown due to the proximity of the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

