TV Series

‘Party Down’ Revival Heads To Starz

By editorial standards
NYLON
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParty Down was Starz’ show before its time. Now, it’s getting another chance. Joining the endless parade of reboots — from Gossip Girl to Saved By The Bell— is the comedy about a Los Angeles catering team of actors searching for their big break. Now, it has been officially ordered as...

www.nylon.com

CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best TV Drama Of All Time

Most television programmers break shows into a small number of categories. These include, at least, sports, reality TV shows, soap operas, talk shows, comedies, news, cartoons, and dramas. Other major categories which once dominated ratings are gone. The leader among these was the Western. But “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza” are distant memories. Americans spend as many […]
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Starz orders Party Down revival: Lizzy Caplan is the only original cast member not returning

Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have closed deals to return for the new season for a six-episode third season revival of the L.A. catering team comedy that ran for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. "The formal green light follows lengthy negotiations with the cast, which recently were completed," according to Deadline, which adds that Caplan's busy schedule "could not accommodate Party Down’s 2022 production start, believed to be in mid-January." Caplan recently signed on to star in Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series and FX on Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble. Party Down creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge will return to oversee the show. Enbom will serve as showrunner. Thomas said in March that a 2019 reunion led to the Party Down revival. “We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” Thomas said in March, admitting that getting all actors together would be a challenge. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Party Down’: STARZ Brings Back The Original Cast & Creators For A New Season Of The Comedy Series

Typically, when we discuss TV show revivals, such as the most recent “Dexter” return, the show is something that has a devoted fanbase and ran for at least four or five seasons. Well, then you look at “Party Down,” which is getting a revival, more than a decade after its final episode, and it only has two seasons (20 episodes total). Apparently, there is quite the devoted fanbase, huh?
TV SERIES
brooklynvegan.com

‘Party Down’ officially returning for new season

Are we having fun yet? If not, hopefully we will be in the near future, as cult sitcom Party Down is officially back. Deadline reports that Starz, who aired the series' two seasons in 2009 and 2010, have greenlit a new season that will start filming in January. Original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally will be returning, but Lizzy Caplan will not due to scheduling conflicts.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, more return for 'Party Down' revival

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday the cable network has greenlit a Party Down revival. The original cast and crew are confirmed to return for six episodes. Adam Scott joins creators Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, John Enbom and Dan Etheridge as executive producers. Enbom will be showrunner. Scott returns...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Party Down is Back, You’re Welcome!

Look, we’re not here to say, “I told you so,” but this time, it’s for a good reason. Starz has just announced a revival of Party Down, a comedy sitcom that has gained a large cult following since its cancellation in 2010. The Party Down team first reunited at Vulture Festival 2019 where the show’s creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, and Dan Etheridge were inspired to start developing a revival of the series. When asked about a potential movie in 2019, Etheridge said, “I don’t think a movie’s in the cards, but I think maybe in the next year or two we’ll kind of explore another way to get the gang back together.” Show creator Rob Thomas also cited the Vulture reunion as the inspiration to revive the sitcom in a development announcement back in March 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Adam Scott, Jane Lynch and Megan Mullally to reprise roles in Party Down revival series

If your initial reaction to this news is “What’s Party Down?” then you’re not alone, because despite great critical notices and a loyal fanbase, the Paul Rudd, John Enbom, Rob Thomas, and Dan Etheridge created series only ran for two seasons before low-ratings and cast departures forced its cancellation. However, it’s time to dust off the pink bow ties and silver trays, because Starz has just ordered a revival series with almost all of the original cast returning.
TV SERIES
