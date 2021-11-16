ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

By KEVIN McGILL - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A second set of states has filed a federal...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How did Florida end up with one of the best COVID-19 case and death rates in the US despite Gov Ron DeSantis refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates?

Just two months ago, Florida was experiencing the worst COVID-19 surge in the United States. The Sunshine State had the highest seven-day average of cases per day as well as the highest hospitalization rate in the country. Despite these grim metrics, Governor Ron DeSantis did not issue new lockdowns, closures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2nd Group#Ap
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy