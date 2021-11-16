ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illumina defends Grail deal; expects EU formal objections on Wednesday

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Illumina Inc on Tuesday defended the $8 billion purchase of Grail Inc as it gears up to battle formal objections raised by European antitrust regulators, which the company expects to be issued on Wednesday. The deal was finalised in August, and Illumina has said it...

