Illumina defends Grail deal; expects EU formal objections on Wednesday
By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
6 days ago
(Reuters) – Illumina Inc on Tuesday defended the $8 billion purchase of Grail Inc as it gears up to battle formal objections raised by European antitrust regulators, which the company expects to be issued on Wednesday. The deal was finalised in August, and Illumina has said it...
(Reuters) – The European Commission aims to harmonize the duration of the validity of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, including the effects of booster shots, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Monday, amid record infection numbers in some EU states. “I fully agree with the urgency, and this is why the...
(CNN) — The chaos at the border between Poland and Belarus is just the latest incident to get top brass in Brussels pondering what the European Union should do long-term about its internal security. This migrant crisis, in which Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stands accused of directing refugees to the...
(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it could issue an opinion on Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine “within weeks” if the data it has received so far is sufficient to show the shot’s effectiveness and safety. The vaccine, called Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373, has been under a rolling review...
Northern Ireland is once again at the center of post-Brexit tensions between the United Kingdom and the European Union, after both sides fired up the rhetoric in recent days before promising to intensify talks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Brexit minister, David Frost, argue that the Northern Ireland...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s chairman, Charles Michel, thanked Turkey on Friday for what he said was an agreement to stop citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen planning to travel to Belarus from buying tickets or boarding at Turkish airports. “Thank you to the Turkish authorities,” Michel said on...
In the Autumn Economic Forecast, European Commission upgraded 2021 GDP growth projection to 5.0% (vs Spring’s forecast of 4.3%). Growth is projected to slow to 4.3% in 2022 (vs 4.4), and then 2.4% in 2023. HICP inflation is projected to peak at 2.4% in 2021 (vs Spring’s 1.7%), then slow...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are edging toward a compromise for a long-elusive deal on whether to tax global carbon markets to fund climate adaptation in poor countries, the European Union climate policy chief said. Disputes over carbon markets have been a persistent sticking point in...
PARIS (Reuters) -French vaccines company Valneva saw it shares jump more than 20% after it won approval from the European Commission for a deal under which it would supply up to 60 million doses of VLA2001, its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, over two years. “The Valneva vaccine adds another option...
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Union is close to imposing more sanctions on Belarus, targeting some 30 individuals and entities including the foreign minister and Belarusian airline Belavia, with approval as early as next week, three EU diplomats said. The EU and NATO accuse President Alexander Lukashenko of...
NORMAL — Rivian Automotive Inc.'s anticipated initial public offering date has arrived. NASDAQ lists Wednesday as the expected IPO date for the electric vehicle startup, which has converted the former Mitsubishi factory in Normal into an assembly plant. The exchange as of Tuesday evening listed 135 million shares with a...
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel on Monday defended the role he played as an investment banker in the 2007 purchase of Banca Antonveneta by Monte dei Paschi – saying he only helped to finance the deal and could not have vouched the price was fair. The Antonveneta acquisition...
The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s latest spat with Visa shows big retailers, armed with a growing array of payment options, are gaining the upper hand in their power struggle with card providers, but it’s not a crisis for the payment company. Amazon said last week that it would stop...
Bosses at mutual insurance group LV= have continued to defend their decision to accept a bid for the business from a private equity firm.The company has faced heavy criticism for proposing members accept an offer from Bain Capital.But LV=, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, said it was the only option to keep the business running as it attempted to show its workings.We all came to the firm conclusion it would not be fair for us to ask our With-profit members to finance a future that requires significant investment, which many would not benefit fromDavid Barral, LV=Senior independent director David Barral...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel talked on the phone with Belarusian opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanouskaya about the political crisis in Belarus and the “difficult situation” at the border with the European Union, a government spokesperson said on Monday. “The Chancellor underlined the continued support of the...
Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommended filing a lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc over privacy and data security breaches in the e-commerce giant’s home security unit, Ring, earlier this year, the Information reported on Monday. FTC Chair Lina Khan, however, moved to suspend the recommendation following settlement negotiations...
ROME (Reuters) – Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday said it will be possible for the Italians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster five months after completing the first vaccination cycle. “The booster dose is crucial to better protect ourselves and those around us. After Aifa’s (Italy’s medicines authority) latest...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Four big unions, including the Service Employees International Union and the Teamsters, urged the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday to oppose Amazon.com’s plan to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, saying it would reduce competition in the streaming video market. Amazon announced the $8.45 billion deal in May, saying...
Comments / 0