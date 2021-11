Governor Holcomb says passing three bills could position Indiana to end its 20-month pandemic health emergency, and legislators may return to work early to do it. Holcomb’s emergency order is scheduled to expire December 1, but can be renewed for up to 30 days at a time. Holcomb says before the order can be lifted responsibly, legislators need to write into state law three provisions now made possible by executive orders under the emergency declaration.

