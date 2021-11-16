ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' John Gibson: Slated to start

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Per Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register, Gibson was the first goalie off the ice at...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quad Cities Onlines

Ducks, Gibson hand Blues 4-1 defeat

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Honda Center has been the next best thing to home for the Blues lately. They won all four games here last season, and had won eight in a row overall on the frozen Duck pond entering Sunday’s contest. But the streak ended Sunday, when a noticeably improved...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks News & Rumors: Gibson, Terry & More

The first half of this week’s Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors looks back at John Gibson being named the NHL Third Star of the Week, as well as milestones for a pair of Ducks. Gibson was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after posting a 2-0-0 record with a .984 save percentage (SV%) and 0.50 goals-against average (GAA). He also had one shutout and stopped 44 of 46 shots in total.
NHL
chatsports.com

John Gibson and 7 other goalies who’ve owned the Canucks

There hasn’t been a team in the NHL that John Gibson has enjoyed playing more than the Vancouver Canucks. When the Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, it will mark the 14th time that Gibson has started a game against Vancouver. In those match-ups, he’s 10-2-1. Sometimes,...
NHL
NBC Sports

Trade Gibson, truly rebuild: What Ducks should do after Murray

Amid a wave of changes in the NHL, Bob Murray is no longer Anaheim Ducks general manager. If reports are true, it’s already a victory to remove a possibly toxic presence. Interestingly, though, this could also benefit the team on the ice — eventually. The silver lining to all things Murray-related is that maybe the Ducks can finally truly embrace a rebuild.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nhltradetalk.com

Could Ducks Decide to Embrace Full Rebuild and Sell High on Gibson?

Not only does NBC Sports’ James O’Brien not believe the search for a new general manager in Anaheim affect the Ducks’ willingness to truly embrace a rebuild, but it should motivate them to look at it immediately and with much greater intent. Following Bob Murray’s resignation as general manager O’Brien...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks Should Keep Gibson at all Costs

The Anaheim Ducks‘ rebuild looks as if it has gone quicker than most have expected. People have been speculating that the team may plan on trading John Gibson after he signed that long extension. Though it could bring in a huge haul if a contending team were to try and pull that off, the Ducks would be wise to hold onto this elite talent and have him backstop a team that is getting closer to Cup contention.
NHL
chatsports.com

GAME RECAP #13 NUCKS WIN! 2 Goals on Gibson - Get Ducked 3-2 In OT

If you were writing a hockey fiction story - which is like science-fiction without the boring science part - but if you were into hockey fiction, a cool motif would be a home rink 1st period time/event looping gimmick in every game. Just that no one would find it believable.
NHL
GoDucks.com

Ducks In Command From Start To Finish

EUGENE, Ore. — Playing against a projected conference titlist coming off an NCAA Tournament berth, Oregon dominated its season opener from start to finish Tuesday in Matthew Knight Arena, beating Idaho State, 91-34. The No. 10 Ducks got 18 points from Sedona Prince and 14 apiece from Nyara Sabally and Maddie Scherr to beat the Bengals, the returning Big Sky champs who are preseason favorites to win that conference again this season.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Slated to start

Lehner is on track to guard the home goal during Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Lehner has been red hot recently, picking up three straight wins while posting an admirable 1.67 GAA and .952 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder will try to pick up his seventh victory of the year in a home matchup with a surging Wild team that's won four straight contests.
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Canucks game day: Tyler Motte makes his return, Halak starts vs Ducks

As they attempt to salvage something from this three-game road trip, the Vancouver Canucks are in Anaheim to take on the Ducks tonight, and are getting a key body back in the lineup. There was no morning skate today, but in his pre-game media availability, head coach Travis Green confirmed...
NHL
GoDucks.com

Hot Start Continues For Ducks

EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 13 Oregon men's basketball team buried Southern Methodist under an early avalanche of shots, and withering UO defense kept the Mustangs from digging themselves out in an 86-63 nonconference win for the Ducks on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon (2-0) made seven straight shots...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Ducks’ Trevor Zegras Is Starting to Heat Up

The Anaheim Ducks have given their fans a lot to be excited about in this early portion of the season. At 10-4-3 by virtue of an active eight-game winning streak, they are a surprise atop the Pacific Division. In the process, there have been plenty of individual accomplishments. Ryan Getzlaf became the franchise points leader, and subsequently the first to score 1,000 points in a Ducks uniform. Troy Terry has gone nuclear with a 15-game point streak, the longest active in the NHL. Perhaps lost in all of the excitement is the team’s top center, Trevor Zegras. The future of the franchise hasn’t been the catalyst for the team’s early success like the Ducks had hoped. Over the last two games, however, Zegras has begun to show up in a big way.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Slated to start

Per Bally Sports' Abby Labar, Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against Anaheim. Andersen played pretty well in his last start Friday against the Flyers, stopping 26 of 28 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old backstop will try to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Ducks team that's won eight straight games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start

Markstrom is on track to patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. Markstrom was excellent in his last start Thursday against the Sabres, stopping all 27 shots he faced en route to a 5-0 win and his league-leading fifth shutout of the year. The 31-year-old goaltender will attempt to pick up his seventh victory of the year in a road matchup with a struggling Isles team that's lost four straight games.
NHL
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Win Streak Comes To An End After Loss To Oilers

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 8-1-0 at home. Alex DeBrincat had a pair of goals for the Blackhawks, who had won four straight games. Yamamoto and Draisaitl both scored short-handed. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games. All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy