One of the greatest ever in the history of hockey is Jaromir Jagr. The list of accomplishments he has is impressive. He won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in back-to-back seasons (1990-91 and 1991-92). He is second all-time in NHL history in points, only behind The Great One, Wayne Gretzky. He played in over 1,700 games in the league between nine different organizations and is a 13-time NHL All-Star. Awards he has accumulated over his storied career include being a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, a three-time Lester B. Pearson Award winner, and being awarded with the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2016. These are just some of the things Jagr has accomplished on the ice.

